Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was ordered Thursday to forfeit her Florida condo after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, according to local reports.

A sentencing hearing before a federal judge for Mosby got underway Thursday after a forfeiture hearing. Mosby was previously convicted of one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

In Novembe

[Read Full story at source]