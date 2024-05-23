Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was ordered Thursday to forfeit her Florida condo after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, according to local reports.
A sentencing hearing before a federal judge for Mosby got underway Thursday after a forfeiture hearing. Mosby was previously convicted of one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.
In Novembe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge orders former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to forfeit condo; sentencing underway - May 23, 2024
- White House observes more countries opposing Israel as Ireland, Spain, Norway recognize Palestinian state - May 23, 2024
- Common tactic to arrest illegal immigrants ruled unconstitutional by federal judge - May 23, 2024