Judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys’ founder, executives

A federal judge on Tuesday partially overturned the convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and three former executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, but declined to disturb the remainder of the jury’s verdict.
