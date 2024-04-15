The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s hush money case declined to recuse himself after the 45th president’s attorneys requested his removal from the bench ahead of the trial kicking off Monday.
“There is no agenda here,” Judge Juan Merchan said Monday ahead of rejecting the request, the New York Times reported.
“We want to follow the law,” he added. “We want justice to be done.”
Trump’s legal team
