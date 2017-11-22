AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – A U.S. district judge in Austin on Wednesday struck down parts of a Texas law that would restrict the most common type of second-trimester abortions in the state, after plaintiffs argued the procedure is safe, legal and necessary for women’s health.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. judge strikes down Texas law to limit second-trimester abortions - November 22, 2017
- Waiting for May, Brussels eyes December Brexit deal - November 22, 2017
- Judge strikes down Texas law to limit second-trimester abortions - November 22, 2017