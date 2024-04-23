The judge presiding over former President Trump’s classified documents case unsealed a slew of documents Monday evening pertaining to the FBI’s investigation into the former president and the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the release of the new documents, which provided a detailed look into the personnel involved in the raid on Mar-a-Lago and a play-by-play timeline of the raid. One of the documents is an FBI file that suggests t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge unseals FBI files in Trump classified documents case, including detailed timeline of Mar-a-Lago raid - April 23, 2024
- Trump slams ‘unconstitutional’ gag order as trial wraps for the day: ‘All Biden’ - April 23, 2024
- Biden once ripped ‘antisemitic bile’ but now faces own ‘Charlottesville moment’ - April 23, 2024