Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, verbally sparred with lawyers for hours at an evidentiary hearing regarding her relationship with the lead prosecutor who she hired to bring the case against Trump.
At one point, presiding Judge Scott McAfee called a five-minute recess to apparently let tempers cool down.
When court was back in session, he told lawyers to stop “t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge warns Fani Willis over outbursts in heated testimony - February 15, 2024
- Utah school board member who questioned a student’s gender censured by lawmakers - February 15, 2024
- DOJ defends Special Counsel report on Biden’s memory: ‘Consistent with legal requirement,’ not ‘gratuitous’ - February 15, 2024