U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against Trump, but also seemed wary about stepping into the heated political fight.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Top U.S. general: Soleimani was planning ‘campaign’ of violence against U.S. - January 3, 2020
- Wall Street slides on Middle East tensions, weak manufacturing data - January 3, 2020
- Judges struggle over Trump bid to block McGahn congressional testimony - January 3, 2020