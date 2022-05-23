Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Promotes Early Voting in Suburban Cook County

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

ShawnTe Raines-Welch

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit.
HILLSIDE, Ill., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With Vote by Mail underway in Cook County and select in-person early voting sites opening June 1st, Democratic judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is encouraging all Cook County voters to use one of these options prior to the June 28, 2022, Democratic Primary.  

“The right to vote is sacred; the ability of every American to vote is the culmination of centuries of struggle,” said Raines-Welch. Even now, there are those who would restrict our right to vote.  It is more important than ever that we take advantage of Early Voting and Vote by Mail options. Now is the time to make sure our voices are heard.”

Suburban Cook County voters can vote early, in person, starting June 1st at:

  • 69 W WASHINGTON, PEDWAY 69 W WASHINGTON ST CHICAGO, IL 60602
  • BRIDGEVIEW COURTHOUSE, ROOM 238 10220 S 76TH AVE BRIDGEVIEW, IL 60455
  • MAYWOOD COURTHOUSE (WHITCOMB BUILDING), ROOM 104 1311 MAYBROOK SQUARE MAYWOOD, IL 60153

They can also vote June 13 – June 27 at the locations below which are in or near the 4th judicial subcircuit:

  • BELLWOOD VILLAGE HALL 3200 WASHINGTON BLVD BELLWOOD, IL 60104
  • BRIDGEVIEW COURTHOUSE, ROOM 238 10220 S 76TH AVE BRIDGEVIEW, IL 60455
  • BROOKFIELD VILLAGE HALL 8820 BROOKFIELD AVE BROOKFIELD, IL 60513
  • FRANKLIN PARK VILLAGE HALL 9500 BELMONT AVE FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131
  • HODGKINS VILLAGE HALL 8990 LYONS ST HODGKINS, IL 60525
  • LYONS VILLAGE HALL 4200 S LAWNDALE AVE LYONS, IL 60534
  • MELROSE PARK VILLAGE HALL 1000 N 25TH AVE MELROSE PARK, IL 60160
  • OAK LAWN VILLAGE HALL 9446 S RAYMOND AVE OAK LAWN, IL 60453
  • PALOS HEIGHTS RECREATION CENTER 6601 W 127TH ST PALOS HEIGHTS, IL 60463
  • STICKNEY-FOREST VIEW LIBRARY 6800 W 43RD ST STICKNEY, IL 60402

Voters can also request their Vote by Mail ballot through June 23, and they are strongly encouraged to return their completed ballots as soon as possible or at least three days before election day (June 28). To learn more about early voting or to request a Vote by Mail ballot, visit the Cook County Clerk’s website at: https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

CONTACT: ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge
info@raineswelchforjudge.com

