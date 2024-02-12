The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), a conservative judicial advocacy organization based in the nation’s capital, is rolling out a digital ad campaign against one of President Biden’s controversial nominees who has alleged ties to 9/11 hijacker sympathizers.
The advertising campaign from JCN – slated to run in Pennsylvania, Montana and Washington, D.C. – consists of an initial buy of $50,000 and specifically targets Adeel Abdullah Mangi, who was recently nominated by Biden to
