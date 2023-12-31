From Sunday it is illegal to rehome, sell or transfer ownership of the dogs in England and WalesA judicial review hearing has been granted for campaigners seeking to overturn the government’s ban on XL bully dogs, with owners of the animals now subject to tight restrictions as the legislation comes into force.From Sunday it is illegal to rehome, sell or transfer ownership of XL bully dogs in England and Wales, and they must be muzzled and kept on a leash when in public, with animal rescue centres fearing they could be forced to euthanise hundreds of dogs. Continue reading…

