EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, cheered the news that multiple major U.S. banks and financial institutions are leaving a $68 trillion climate alliance founded at the United Nations.

In a series of unexpected announcements on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank, and State Street Global Advisors, an institutional investor with $3.5 trillion in assets under management, withdrew from the so-called Climate Action 100+ investor group

