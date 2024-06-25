Julian Assange was spotted boarding a plane to a remote U.S. territory to attend upcoming hearings for his plea deal Tuesday.
Assange reportedly spent $500,000 on the flight to the territory of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, an intentional decision to avoid setting foot on the U.S. mainland. Assange accepted a plea deal with the American government on Monday.
Assange spent five years in a British prison as he attempted to prevent his extradition to the U.S. The plea dea
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Julian Assange spotted boarding plane to remote US territory amid plea deal - June 25, 2024
- California city keeps controversial language on ballot measure for non-citizens to vote: ‘Sugarcoating’ - June 25, 2024
- Obama again stepping into role as Joe’s closer ahead of Trump v Biden rematch - June 25, 2024