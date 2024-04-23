April Marks Safe Digging Month

JULIE Celebrates 50 Years of Damage Prevention Contact JULIE before you dig in Illinois. Call 811 or go to JULIEbeforeyoudig.com for more information.

Joliet, Illinois, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 1974, JULIE, Inc. (JULIE) has worked tirelessly to help protect the residents of Illinois…the gardeners, do-it-yourselfers, professional excavators, farmers, home and land owners, neighbors, families, friends. Together with nearly 2,000-member utility companies across the prairie state, the not-for-profit organization is dedicated to preserving underground infrastructure and safeguarding the places where residents live, work and play.

JULIE’s sole purpose is to communicate the potential dangers that lie buried in our land. Created by partners Illinois Bell Telephone, Natural Gas Pipeline, Northern Illinois Gas, and Commonwealth Edison five decades ago, JULIE has become the foundation for safe digging in Illinois. JULIE performs the vital role of connecting homeowners, contractors, municipalities and others with utility companies to reduce damages, limit service interruptions, prevent personal injury and save lives.

By making safe digging a priority, JULIE ensures electricity, natural gas, water, communications, Internet and more flow uninterrupted. And the most valued resources, the people in this great Land of Lincoln, remain safe. JULIE processes more than 1.5 million locate requests annually and covers Illinois, outside the city of Chicago.

“JULIE has streamlined the communication process by acting as a single system that notifies utility companies to come out and mark where their underground utility lines are located before anyone ever puts a shovel in the ground,” said Mark Frost, JULIE’s Executive Director. ‘So, whether you’re planting, building, adding, or fixing anything outdoors, all you have to do is contact JULIE before you dig—it’s FREE. Call center agents are available to take your request 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” JULIE personnel do not perform locating or marking services.

April marks Safe Digging Month in Illinois. Putting up a fence, installing a mailbox post, building a deck or patio and planting trees and shrubs are all examples of homeowner projects that require a notification to JULIE first. Call 811 or 800-892-0123. Online request options are available at www.JULIEbeforeyoudig.com.

Attachment