Call 8-1-1 to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Call JULIE Before You Dig in Illinois At least two business days before you put a shovel in the ground, call JULIE at 8-1-1. It’s a free call and service.

Joliet, Illinois, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JULIE, Inc. (JULIE) hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder to call 8-1-1 before every digging project to have underground utility lines marked in Illinois. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without contacting JULIE first. This is a free call and service.

“Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, penalties and inconvenient outages,” said Kevin Chmura, Director of Marketing for JULIE. “Protect yourself and your family. Notifying JULIE is the only way to know which utility lines are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked even when digging only a few inches or in a location that has previously been marked.

“Putting up a fence, installing a mailbox post, building a deck or patio and planting tree and shrubs are all common examples of projects that require a call to JULIE,” continued Chmura.

JULIE’s call center agents are available to receive and process locate requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week at either 8-1-1 or 800-892-0123. E-Request is a free, self-service option to submit a request at www.JULIEBeforeYouDig.com.

Based in Joliet, the not-for-profit organization represents 1,985 members and covers Illinois, outside the city of Chicago. JULIE personnel do not perform locating or marking services. For an explanation of the color-code markings, DIY project tips and information about the process, visit www.JULIEBeforeYouDig.com.

CONTACT: Kevin Chmura JULIE, Inc. 815-741-5005 chmura@illinois1call.com