Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jumpstart Your Savings!

Jumpstart Your Savings!

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Open a New Invest529 Account by April 30 and Receive a $25 Bonus Contribution!

Jumpstart Your Savings!

Open a new Invest529 account from April 18, 2022 to April 30, 2022 and use the gift code SAVE25APRIL2022 to receive a bonus $25 contribution to your account.
Open a new Invest529 account from April 18, 2022 to April 30, 2022 and use the gift code SAVE25APRIL2022 to receive a bonus $25 contribution to your account.

Richmond, Va., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring education savings deals!

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and Virginia529 has launched its “Jump$tart Your Savings” giveaway to help families make the first step in preparing for their children’s future.

Open a new Invest529 account from April 18, 2022 to April 30, 2022 and use the gift code SAVE25APRIL2022 to receive a bonus $25 contribution to your account.  Whether you’re saving for your own education or the education of a loved one, Virginia529 wants to help make your dreams a reality!

Invest529 accounts can be used to fund qualified higher education expenses at schools nationwide and even overseas. Plus, they can be used at eligible public or private universities, graduate schools, apprenticeship programs and private or religious K-12 schools, among other qualified uses.

Setting up an account takes 15 minutes, and it makes a lifetime of difference in your family’s future. 

Read the “Jump$tart Your Savings” terms and conditions and get the details at Virginia529.com.

 

About Virginia529:

Attachment

  • Jumpstart Your Savings! 
CONTACT: Devon Copeland
Virginia529
804-225-2452
dcopeland@virginia529.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.