Open a New Invest529 Account by April 30 and Receive a $25 Bonus Contribution!

Jumpstart Your Savings! Open a new Invest529 account from April 18, 2022 to April 30, 2022 and use the gift code SAVE25APRIL2022 to receive a bonus $25 contribution to your account.

Richmond, Va., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring education savings deals!

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and Virginia529 has launched its “Jump$tart Your Savings” giveaway to help families make the first step in preparing for their children’s future.

Open a new Invest529 account from April 18, 2022 to April 30, 2022 and use the gift code SAVE25APRIL2022 to receive a bonus $25 contribution to your account. Whether you’re saving for your own education or the education of a loved one, Virginia529 wants to help make your dreams a reality!

Invest529 accounts can be used to fund qualified higher education expenses at schools nationwide and even overseas. Plus, they can be used at eligible public or private universities, graduate schools, apprenticeship programs and private or religious K-12 schools, among other qualified uses.

Setting up an account takes 15 minutes, and it makes a lifetime of difference in your family’s future.

Read the “Jump$tart Your Savings” terms and conditions and get the details at Virginia529.com.

About Virginia529:

Attachment

Jumpstart Your Savings!

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Virginia529 804-225-2452 dcopeland@virginia529.com