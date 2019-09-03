Breaking News
Juniata Valley Bank Appoints Operations Division Manager

Mifflintown, PA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (PINK: JUVF), parent company of The Juniata Valley Bank, announces the appointment of Karl M. Barry as Senior Vice President, Operations Division Manager of The Juniata Valley Bank.

Mr. Barry brings a wealth of banking knowledge and experience to the Juniata Valley Bank management team.   Mr. Barry is a career community banker, beginning in 1984 with the Community State Bank of Orbisonia. He began as a Customer Service Teller and advanced through collections, lending, branch management, audit and compliance.  Mr. Barry managed Operations and Security and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. He graduated from PA Banker’s Central Atlantic Intermediate School of Banking in 1989, the Compliance Management Academy in 1992 and 1996, and the advanced School of Banking in 2015, with honors. 

Mr. Barry is a graduate of ABA’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program.       

Mr. Barry’s voluntary service exemplifies his commitment to community, with life-long service to Cromwell Township, Rockhill Borough, Orbisonia- Rockhill Joint Municipal Authority, Huntingdon County Adult and Child Development Corporation, The Salvation Army, Financial Managers Society, Orbisonia Lions Club, and the Orbisonia Rockhill Sportsman Association. He proudly served as assistant Scout Troup Leader for Troup 237.

Mr. Barry enjoys camping, hiking, kayaking, antiquing, and attending auctions and Pittsburgh Penguin hockey games.  Mr. Barry and his wife, Rena, reside in Rockhill Furnace, PA.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with sixteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties.  Since 1867, the Bank has been committed to customer service and customer satisfaction.  The Bank offers a broad variety of retail and commercial banking services, including consumer and commercial online banking, consumer mobile banking, trust services and the opportunity to obtain investment products and services through Financial Network Investment Corporation.  More information regarding The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.jvbonline.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Suzanne Booher, VP Marketing
Phone: 717-436-3211
Fax: 717-436-7551
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.jvbonline.com
