Mifflintown, PA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marcie A. Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX: JUVF) (“Juniata”) has announced the appointment of Steven C. Sliver to serve as a director of both Juniata and Juniata’s subsidiary bank, The Juniata Valley Bank.

Mr. Sliver was appointed to the class of directors whose term expires at the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders. He is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Economics; later, he attended the Wharton School’s Aresty Institute of Executive Education and earned a Certificate of Professional Development. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of both the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Mr. Sliver is the former President and CEO of Mutual Benefit Group, where he also served as Chief Risk Officer and Investment Committee Chair on its Board of Directors until 2022. Prior to joining Mutual Benefit Group in 1992, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer, and Vice President at Millers Mutual Insurance Co., and as a staff accountant at Main Lafrentz & Co. (now a part of KPMG International Limited.) He also served as Director of Corporate Financial Support for Pennsylvania Blue Shield, and as Controller at Keystone Technologies, Inc., its for-profit subsidiary.

His professional affiliations include the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, NAMICO, the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, and the Accenture Insurance Advisory Board. Mr. Sliver’s community activities include serving as a School Board Director for the East Pennsboro School District, participating in the Junior Achievement program, and serving as a member of Huntingdon County Business & Industry and his local chapters of United Way and Rotary International. Mr. Sliver resides in Huntingdon County.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. Since 1867, the Bank has been committed to customer service and customer satisfaction. The Bank offers a broad variety of retail and commercial banking services, including consumer and commercial online banking, consumer mobile banking, trust services and the opportunity to obtain investment products and services through Financial Network Investment Corporation. More information regarding The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.jvbonline.com.

