LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This National Financial Literacy Month, nonprofit organization Junior Achievement of Southern California (JA SoCal) launches a new marketing campaign, that shines a light on the importance of financial literacy education amongst Southern California’s youth – and aims to inspire action.

The campaign debuts with two all-new broadcast spots and a seven-part social content series produced by Team One. The new creative highlights how financial habits are the result of learned behaviors directly shaped by our environment – and how we can impact our young people’s future by changing their approach to understanding finances at an early age.

“This campaign would not have been possible without the incredible generosity of Team One, whose pro bono support exemplifies how corporate partnerships can make a tangible difference in shaping the future of our youth,” said Dr. Les McCabe, President and CEO, JA SoCal. “It has been a privilege to collaborate on fun, light-hearted PSAs that playfully underscore the crucial role of Junior Achievement in equipping students as young as age five with the tools to navigate the complexities of the financial world, as well as champion a future where financial literacy is not just a skill, but a fundamental right for every child.”

One of only a few states nationwide to not require financial literacy standards in school curriculums, students in California – particularly those in underserved communities – are falling behind in building the critical skills necessary to help them own their future economic success. To combat this, JA SoCal seeks to build an equitable future for all by teaching young people how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their future, and inspire them to believe in themselves.

In its 70th celebratory year, JA SoCal’s educational approach provides its students with tools to increase their chances of achieving economic security as adults. According to its latest Alumni Survey Report (2021-2022), 82% of Junior Achievement alumni agree they have a strong financial footing and 84% report being financially independent from their parents.

Debuting Broadcast Spots: “The Talk” & “The Party”

In “The Talk,” a son discusses some critical life topics with his father: how to save, pay for college, and make income. Contrary to the sound advice you would expect from a parent, the father recommends his son consider passing on higher education, donating plasma for extra income, and look to scratch-off tickets for a quick buck. While this advice might seem surprising to some, these are very real conversations and are some of the first lessons in financial literacy among some of today’s youth. “The Talk” will be further amplified through a seven-part film series designed for owned social channels.

In the broadcast second spot, titled “The Party,” youth are portrayed as present-day entrepreneurs and financial mavens discussing high-level business, complete with the tagline, ‘Money, it’s never too early to learn.’ Just as the first spot highlights, there is no such a thing as too much financial literacy.

Campaign Reach Across SoCal

To ensure the campaign reaches audiences across Southern California, the new spots will air this April and July across linear TV, streaming TV, digital, and social through the generous media donations provided by: Bally Sports West/SoCal, KCOP, KNBC, KTLA, NBC.com, OTLA, Roku, Snapchat, Vevo, and Uproxx.

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Currently celebrating its 70th year, Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is a leading nonprofit, business-integrated education partner with expertise in experiential learning that successfully develops key mindsets and skills for students to lead meaningful and successful lives. JA’s high-impact programs, which corporate and community volunteers deliver, drive long-term outcomes in financial literacy and career readiness and foster the entrepreneurial spirit. JASoCal offers multiple programs, with a focus on students ages 5-25, including JA’s in-class programs, JA Finance Park, JA Job Shadow and 3DE by Junior Achievement. By serving more than 50,000 local students in an average school year, they are shaping the college and career-readiness conversation and playing an important role in Southern California’s economic development. JASoCal has offices in Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, and Redlands. Additional information can be found at jasocal.org or connect on social media: Instagram (@JA_SOCAL), Facebook (@JASoCal), and LinkedIn: JASoCal

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Informa Markets, Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

