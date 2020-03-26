Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / JUNIPER NETWORKS ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

JUNIPER NETWORKS ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The call will also be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the Twitter account @JuniperNetworks and the Company’s blogs as a means of disclosing information about the Company and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:
Leslie Moore		 Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert
Juniper Networks Juniper Networks
(408) 936-5767 (408) 936-3734
[email protected] [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.