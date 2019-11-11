Juniper Networks Simplifies Global Partner Program to Focus on the AI-Driven Enterprise

Juniper Partner Advantage 2020 delivers the tools partners need to maximize growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced enhancements to its global partner program designed to help Juniper partners expand their business, drive value and capitalize on the major growth areas in enterprise IT. Juniper Partner Advantage 2020 will simplify partners’ paths to growing their businesses and provide the support they need to seize the rising opportunity of the AI-driven enterprise.

Enterprises are being transformed by the cloud, both operationally with changing consumption models as well as architecturally, with applications and workloads running in multiple clouds. Artificial intelligence, software-defined networking and other management tools have proliferated throughout the enterprise, designed to help simplify operations within this new architecture. Research firm IDC estimates that the total worldwide cloud spend will more than double from $229 billion in 2019 to nearly $500 billion by 2023. As such, Juniper has developed new tools, specializations and enablement programs for partners to capitalize on this changing landscape. Juniper’s new partner program includes investment in business transformation for recurring software-based revenue models, a new managed services program, modernized sales and technical training and increased rewards for selling AI-driven enterprise solutions.

“We are doing everything we can to invest in our partners in 2020. Our plan is to help our partners drive growth through new business and customer expansion, while focusing on simplicity,” said Helda Lopes, head of Global Partner Programs and Marketing at Juniper Networks. “Juniper Partner Advantage 2020 has been designed to provide partners the tools they need to capitalize on major growth trends in the enterprise through predictable revenue streams. The investments we’re making highlight Juniper’s commitment to help partners accelerate innovation, drive value and deliver an excellent customer experience.”

Every enhancement to our global partner program has been driven by a desire to drive growth and decrease complexity, making it easier for partners to do business with Juniper. Key highlights of the new program include:

For Partner Growth:

New Specializations: With Juniper’s recent acquisition of Mist Systems, the new joint Juniper-Mist Specialization enables partners to deliver AI solutions into the enterprise, while the new SaaS and Managed Services specializations are designed to incent and enable partner transformation into recurring revenue models. Partners can choose their specialization based on their competitive differentiation and unique business models.

To Simplify:

Platform Enhancements: A new Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform will enhance the partner business experience with Juniper. Features of the PRM include partner onboarding functionality, day-to-day business management, contact management, real-time compliance and incentives status, enabling partners to access all the details of their Juniper business information on one platform.

A new Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform will enhance the partner business experience with Juniper. Features of the PRM include partner onboarding functionality, day-to-day business management, contact management, real-time compliance and incentives status, enabling partners to access all the details of their Juniper business information on one platform. Streamlined Process: Juniper is enhancing partner experience through a redesigned partner portal, simplification of the market development funds program and streamlined partner learning requirements.

“Every year Juniper advances their partner program in a way that helps fuel our business and this year is no exception,” said David Nahabedian, co-founder and principal, Integration Partners. “The improved specialization programs help our sales teams gain knowledge on how to deliver the right solutions to our customers, and the platform improvements give us one unified view of our entire Juniper business. Now we can spend less time on processes and more time closing deals.”

