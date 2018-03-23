Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today named Manoj Leelanivas as its executive vice president and chief product officer. In this role, Mr. Leelanivas will manage alignment between product and go-to-market strategy and execution, overseeing the Product Line Management and Marketing teams while focusing on deploying technology that anticipates and solves customer and industry needs. He is expected to join Juniper on March 26, 2018 and will report directly to chief executive officer, Rami Rahim.

“To achieve and deliver on our strategic vision, we must increase alignment between strategy and execution and double-down on product innovation,” said chief executive officer, Rami Rahim. “Appointing Manoj Leelanivas to this new role will help us continue to make progress on our transformation journey. With his strong technical background and overall industry expertise, Manoj understands our opportunity and has the proficiency to develop strong teams and create products that solve our customers’ most difficult problems.”

Mr. Leelanivas brings a wealth of knowledge in product development across networking, software and security solutions, as well as strong go-to-market experience with enterprises and service providers. He previously spent 14 years with Juniper, starting in 1999, and served in a variety of roles, including executive vice president of worldwide sales for advanced technologies, executive vice president and general manager of the software business group and senior vice president and general manager of the edge and data center business unit. Mr. Leelanivas returns to Juniper from Cyphort, where he spent the prior four years as president and CEO, delivering an innovative security analytics platform to stop evasive and advanced threats, leveraging the power of machine learning and AI.

“I am thrilled to return to Juniper and be a part of the exciting progress that the company continues to make. It’s an honor to assume this new position where I hope to foster a collaborative environment across teams that will help us design and deploy some of the industry’s most innovative solutions for our customers,” said Manoj Leelanivas.

