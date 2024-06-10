The jurors set to decide the fate of Hunter Biden might believe that the son of President Biden is guilty of the three felony firearm offenses he faces in a historic federal gun trial – and still vote to acquit him.
Even if the prosecution ably proves its case surrounding Biden’s October 2018 purchase of a .38 revolver from a gun shop in Delaware – it is alleged that Biden lied on ATF Form 4473 when he ticked a box labeled “No” that asked if he is an unlawful user of a fire
