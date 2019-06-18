Opening arguments are set to begin on Tuesday in the trial of a U.S. Navy SEAL court-martialed on charges of murdering a wounded Iraqi prisoner and shooting unarmed civilians, a war crimes case that has drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Jury chosen for Navy SEAL’s war crimes trial, opening arguments on Tuesday - June 18, 2019
- China calls on U.S. to stop “extreme pressure” on Iran - June 18, 2019
- Former Egyptian president Mursi buried in Cairo, son says - June 18, 2019