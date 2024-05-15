A dozen jurors and six alternatives were chosen Wednesday and began hearing opening statements in the high-profile federal corruption trial of New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez. Opening statements are expected to take up to three hours total, and prosecutor Lara Pomerantz was allotted 45 minutes.
U.S. Judge Sidney H. Stein told the jurors, “use your common sense, use your life experience, use your good judgment.”
Jurors will determine whether evidence ag
