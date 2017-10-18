Breaking News
Home / Top News / Jury rules in favor of Plantronics in GN Audio’s lawsuit against Plantronics

Jury rules in favor of Plantronics in GN Audio’s lawsuit against Plantronics

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Today, a jury in the Federal District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, has ruled in favor of Plantronics in the lawsuit brought by GN Audio against Plantronics. In 2012, GN Audio filed a lawsuit against Plantronics for unlawful monopolization of the distributors market in the US. The jury has not found that Plantronics’ behavior in the market place was unlawful.

GN Audio will, upon receipt of the written reasons for the judgment, decide whether or not it will appeal the decision.

This announcement does not change the financial guidance for 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
VP – Group Communication
Tel: +45 45 75 07 21

About GN Group
GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. We transform lives through the power of sound: Smart Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support any lifestyle – from sports enthusiasts to commuters and office workers. 

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN’s innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands Jabra, ReSound, Beltone and Interton in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,000 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com – and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.