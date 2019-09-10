A judge urged potential jurors to ignore their feelings about President Donald Trump’s Florida resort, even if they “think it should be blown up,” in order to fairly decide the fate of a Chinese national on trial for bluffing her way onto the property.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump rallies support for Republican in North Carolina special election, with eye on 2020 - September 9, 2019
- Jury selection begins at Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial - September 9, 2019
- Factbox: Big Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes - September 9, 2019