Jushi Announces Grand Reopening of Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Grand Reopening of Palm Springs Dispensary Jushi Holdings Inc. to host the grand reopening of its Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs retail location on Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00 a.m. PT. The redesigned retail location at 4765 E Ramon Road features a new desert-inspired aesthetic, some of the most sought-after locally sourced cannabis and artisan crafts, along with a new art exhibit from an award-winning photographer, Jushi Chief Creative Director Andreas (“Dre”) Neumann.

Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs to Feature Wide Selection of Products and Unique Finds Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs will be open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and will carry a wide variety of product selections from California craft cannabis providers and distinctive finds, such as the Company’s signature scented candle, which Jushi designed in collaboration with a locally owned company Joshua Tree Candle Co. (“JTC”) to capture the scents and sentiment of California’s Joshua Tree – a legendary travel destination amongst nature enthusiasts.

Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs Unveils New Branding and Logo The redesigned Palm Springs store capitalizes on the power of sensory branding by delivering an immersive experience to customers that takes them on a desert journey. It is also the first store to feature the Beyond Hello™ new branding and logo, which signals an evolution for not only the Company but the cannabis industry at large.

Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs Continues Company’s Focus on the Customer’s Experience Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs features an express pickup option, 12 point-of-sales systems – five of which are express – and 22 convenient parking spots. As part of the Company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, an experienced well-trained staff will be on-site to help dispense products, answer questions and provide exceptional service.

Company Brings Cannabis Consumers Authentic Retail Experience with Desert Aesthetics, a Wide Selection of California Cannabis Brands and Locally Sourced Artisan Products along with an Art Exhibition from an Award-Winning Photographer

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the grand reopening of its Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs retail location will be held on Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00 a.m. PT. The redesigned retail location at 4765 E Ramon Road features a new desert-inspired aesthetic, some of the most sought-after locally sourced cannabis and artisan crafts, along with a new art exhibit from award-winning photographer, Jushi Chief Creative Director Andreas (“Dre”) Neumann .

Open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs shoppers can choose from a wide variety of product selections from California craft cannabis providers and distinctive finds, such as the Company’s signature scented candle, which Jushi designed in collaboration with a locally owned company Joshua Tree Candle Co. (“JTC”) to capture the scents and sentiment of California’s Joshua Tree – a legendary travel destination amongst nature enthusiasts. In addition, shop-goers can find popular cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products, such as approved rigs, batteries, merchandise and other devices.

“Palm Springs has long been a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, music lovers and cannabis connoisseurs, so it’s fitting that our store personifies the best California has to offer,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “ Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs provides our guests with a new retail experience that they can enjoy on their way to Joshua Tree National Park, Coachella or a quick dinner. As adventure seekers ourselves, we aim to bring the excitement of discovering new things to every aspect of our in-store and digital customer experience. By partnering with talented craft growers, boutique businesses like JTC and award-winning artists, we are bringing another elevated retail experience to consumers that helps them discover the thrill of exploring cannabis and the region.”

Jushi Chief Creative Director and award-winning photographer Dre Neumann added, “Whether you’ve had the privilege of visiting Joshua Tree or not, Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs ’ art exhibit will help you savor one of the world’s most legendary travel destinations. In our redesigned Palm Springs store, we’ve capitalized on the power of sensory branding, delivering an immersive experience to customers that takes them on a desert journey. It is also our first store to feature our new branding and logo, which signals an evolution for not only our Company but the cannabis industry at large. At our Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs location, we unveiled a new mid-century, modern look that is approachable, fun, fashionable and accessible as well as reflecting how we are evolving as a Company.”

Beyond Hello™ Palm Springs features an express pickup option, 12 point-of-sales systems – five of which are express – and 22 convenient parking spots. As part of the Company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, an experienced well-trained staff will be on-site to help dispense products, answer questions and provide exceptional service.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or Beyond Hello™ on Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

ellen@mattio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/833e8d5a-9604-4fd3-b0e6-4662a117318b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc8daa6c-41fd-4cce-91b3-2a471e452275

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0defd6e-2c80-4be2-86b4-0de8b5fecbd3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ba8aad-8273-455d-a5b8-d1712855345e