Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC, Will Open Its 20th BEYOND / HELLO™ Retail Location Nationwide with 13th Store in Pennsylvania

BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton Inside Photo BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton, which is located at 3812 Easton-Nazareth Highway Rd. in the heart of the Lehigh Valley’s busy commercial retail center in close proximity to the Lower Nazareth Commons and Northampton Crossing Shopping Mall, can be easily accessed from PA-33 and the Easton-Nazareth Highway. It is the third Pennsylvania location built with Jushi Holdings Inc.’s new retail design (above) system and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Brings New Retail Design to Second Location in the Lehigh Valley

New Store Location to Begin Serving Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Patients on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC, will open the Company’s 13th BEYOND / HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and the Company’s 20th BEYOND / HELLO™ dispensary nationwide. On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers, providing an unmatched in-store experience, coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pick-up.

“The first BEYOND / HELLO™ dispensary was opened in Pennsylvania, so it’s only fitting that we reach our 20th retail store milestone with the opening of our 13th medical marijuana dispensary in the Keystone State,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “With the opening of our newest retail location, we have not only broadened access for more Pennsylvania patients, but we have also expanded the reach of our newly introduced suite of highly innovative branded products, including the The BankTM, The LabTM, Nira+TM, TasteologyTM and SecheTM. In the coming months, we look forward to deepening and enhancing our business in key Pennsylvania markets with the continued expansion of our store base.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton is located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley’s busy commercial and retail center. The new store, located at 3812 Easton-Nazareth Highway, can be easily accessed from PA-33 and the Easton-Nazareth Highway and is situated in close proximity to the Lower Nazareth Commons and Northampton Crossing Shopping Mall. The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Featuring the Company’s new retail design system, BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton will provide customers with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. The dispensary will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO™ Easton is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military personnel with proper identification.

For more information, visit https://jushico.com and https://beyond-hello.com .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Expectations, assumptions, and risk factors are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8797aa66-b1c8-40d3-aab6-b2f3008f0a30