BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that it dismissed its auditor Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) on April 19, 2023 and engaged Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as its new auditor effective April 20, 2023.

Marcum’s dismissal was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Marcum. The Company will file a Current Report on Form 8-K on EDGAR and SEDAR with further details relating to the change of auditor.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

