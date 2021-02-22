Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company’s Executive Leadership Selected to Participate at SXSW Online 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate at two upcoming conferences and at SXSW Online 2021:

  • Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury will present “Jushi, No Longer the Sleeping Giant at 9:25am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) is being held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • SXSW Online 2021 is being held March 16-20, 2021. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director is scheduled to participate in the “Quick Pivot in Cannabis Reimagines Retail for All” panel and Kim Bambach, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to moderate the “Alternative Financing for a Cash-Based/Strapped Industry” panel. For more information about SXSW online 2021, please click here.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected]

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.