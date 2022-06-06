Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 33rd Retail Location Nationwide and Fourth Dispensary in Nevada

NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip, Located by 18b Las Vegas Arts District on The Las Vegas Strip, to Begin Serving Customers on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After acquiring Nevada-based vertically integrated operator NuLeaf, Inc., together with its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (collectively, “NuLeaf”), Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it is expanding its retail presence with the opening of its 33rd dispensary nationally and fourth dispensary in the Silver State: NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip. Following the opening of NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip, Jushi’s operations in Nevada will consist of three adult-use and medical dispensaries in Las Vegas, an adult-use and medical dispensary in Lake Tahoe, and approximately 47,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and manufacturing space.

NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip, located at 1600 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite 140, will officially open and begin serving consumers and medical cannabis patients on Wednesday, June 8th at 9:00 a.m. Along with providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, the store features an option for online ordering through NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip. The 3,200 sq. ft. dispensary is located at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and W. Wyoming Avenue. It is also next door to the 18b Las Vegas Arts District , which straddles West Charleston and is home to the city’s art-related galleries, studios, boutiques, stores, bars, restaurants, and other venues. Approximately 29,000 cars pass by the store each day on S. Las Vegas Boulevard, while W. Wyoming Avenue sees about 19,000 cars per day1.

“NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip has a fresh, new elevated design and look that is reflective of its location on the Strip,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc . “It is incredibly well-positioned to serve the tens of thousands of global visitors who attend monthly First Friday events and visit Vegas to see the neighborhood’s amazing public art and murals, all of which are accessible via short, walkable urban blocks. Also, we look forward to expanding our product selection at our four operating stores to include our own brands and growing our wholesale business in one of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S.”

NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip will carry top cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, and various ancillary products such as approved rigs, batteries, merchandise and other devices, including Jushi and NuLeaf cannabis lines as well as an expanded line of NuLeaf merchandise and accessories. The retail location provides an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of the Company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, experienced, well-trained staff will also be on-site to help dispense products, answer questions and provide exceptional service. In addition, NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly, and offers a standing 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older and a 20% discount to veterans and active military personnel with identification.

1 ESRI ArcGIS Online Data.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .

