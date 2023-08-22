Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Woodbridge Dispensary in Virginia Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its sixth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia. Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge is located in Prince William Square Shopping Center at 14400 Smoketown Road.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its sixth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia. Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge will begin serving Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Wednesday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge is located in Prince William Square Shopping Center at 14400 Smoketown Road. The dispensary will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Located in Prince William County in a suburban community just outside of Washington, D.C. and situated along the Potomac River, Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge marks the opening of our sixth dispensary in Virginia,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc . “Well-connected to major transportation routes, including Interstate 95 and Route 1 and served by the Virginia Railway Express (“VRE”) commuter train, which provides transportation to D.C. and other parts of Northern Virginia, our newly designed dispensary is centrally and conveniently located for Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents. Whether you are headed back from Potomac Mills Mall – one of the largest outlet malls in the U.S. – or one of the numerous restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment venues throughout the area, our Beyond Hello™ team members are eager to begin serving the local community from this fantastic location.”

Along with offering convenient transaction processing through the Company’s industry-leading online reservation platform, beyond-hello.com , Jushi designed Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge to serve Virginia’s growing patient population. Beyond Hello™ Woodbridge patients will also have access to five of Jushi’s in-house brands, including Sèchè , The Bank , Tasteology Fruit Chews , The Lab , and Nira + Medicinals – all locally grown at Jushi’s nearby grower-processor facility in Manassas. Additionally, this new location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

