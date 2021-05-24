Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certificates and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Documents”).

As of Friday, May 21, 2021, the Company’s auditor, MNP, indicated that they were doing their best to enable the Company to file the Documents with the Canadian securities regulators today. The Company and MNP now expect to complete the audit and the filing of the Documents by May 28, 2021. The audit is substantially complete, pending completion of audit procedures on the Pennsylvania grower-processor biological assets and bargain purchase gain.

The Company is not aware of any material issue with the auditor’s review. The Company continues to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditor to finalize the Documents.

As previously disclosed, the delay in completing the filing of the Documents was due to the Company’s auditor not completing its audit procedures in advance of the filing deadline.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

