Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (collectively “Filings”) before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

On March 18, 2020 the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020. The CSA’s extension was in response to COVID-19 and will provide issuers additional time to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Jushi will rely on this exemption with respect to the Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

Jushi continues to work diligently and expeditiously, internally and with its auditors, to submit the Filings.  During this time, Jushi’s management and insiders are subject to a trading black-out period that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Additionally, the Company confirms that since the filing of its previous financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, there have not been any material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases and filed with SEDAR. 

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company’s operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-833-646-0490 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-918-922-6617 (International)
Conference ID: 4472697
Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, an audio webcast replay will be available and can be accessed on Jushi’s Investor Relations site, http://ir.jushico.com/.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
(561) 453-1308

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]
(570) 209-2947

