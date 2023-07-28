BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 13739697 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until September 11, 2023 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

