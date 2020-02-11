Jussie Smollett charged again with making false reports to Chicago police

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment with staging a phony hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.
