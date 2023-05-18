SweetWater Brewing Introduces New Limited Colorado Orange SweetWater ORANGE is brewed with Centennial hops and high-quality local wheat and craft malt from the Root Shoot Malting family farm in Loveland, Colorado. It is also infused with natural orange flavor for an especially easy-drinking experience. Pictured is the brand new 6-pack.

FT. COLLINS, Colo., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and the 9th largest craft brewer in the U.S., announces the release of its new Colorado ORANGE Citrus Ale, a refreshing, easy-drinking wheat beer crafted for the high country. Brewed in Fort Collins with locally sourced and harvested ingredients, SweetWater ORANGE is available year-round exclusively in Colorado.

SweetWater ORANGE is brewed with Centennial hops and high-quality local wheat and craft malt from the Root Shoot Malting family farm in Loveland, Colorado. It is also infused with natural orange flavor for an especially easy-drinking experience. At 4.6 percent alcohol by volume, ORANGE is the perfect companion while floating local rivers, camping in the mountains, or enjoying an outdoor concert.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest craft beer innovation during American Craft Beer Week,” said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands. “Colorado ORANGE Citrus Ale is tailor-made for Colorado at our Fort Collins brewery and it’s the perfect companion for SweetWater fans this summer.”

The new ORANGE Citrus Ale is now flowing at SweetWater’s flagship taproom in Fort Collins, Colorado and is also available in 12-ounce cans and six packs at select Denver and Fort Collins retailers, including Argonaut, Mollys, Total Wine, Supermarket Liquors, Wilbur’s Total Beverage, and Fish’s Liquormart, as well as restaurants and bars including Denver Milk Market, Icehouse, Park & Co, Walters Pizza, The Mayor of Old Town, Ginger and Baker, Brothers, and more.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewer in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 – 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02f3e824-658b-4381-b885-5ee9cf768c05