Just in Time for the Election! San Francisco Chronicle Announces Podcast Series Featuring Bay Area Local and VP Candidate Kamala Harris

WHO: Senator Kamala Harris, nominee for Vice President of the United States

Hosted by:

• Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

• Tal Kopan, San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent

WHAT: On Monday, October 26, The San Francisco Chronicle will release a six-part podcast on the life and career of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The series will trace the making of a candidate by The San Francisco Chronicle, whose reporters have been covering her from the beginning. The series will include:

Episode 1: The Top Cop

Kamala Harris starts out as an assistant D.A. in Alameda County and rises through the ranks of prosecutors to become, in her words, “the top cop” — San Francisco district attorney, then California attorney general.

Episode 2: Bigger Job, Bigger Fights

As attorney general, Kamala Harris takes on Wall Street and wins. It’s part of what she says is her career-long fight “for the people.” But critics say her law enforcement record disqualifies her from being a true progressive.

Episode 3: That Little Girl Was Me

Who Is Kamala Harris? Where did she come from? What shaped her worldview, her political stances and her career choices? A look at her childhood in Berkeley in the ’60s and ’70s. She’s the daughter of immigrant activists and grows up in a hotbed of the free speech, anti-war and Black Power movements.

Episode 4: Why a Prosecutor?

Following in the footsteps of one of her heroes, Thurgood Marshall, Kamala Harris attends historically Black Howard University and joins one of the “Divine Nine” fraternities and sororities, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She gets involved in politics, forges lifelong relationships and makes a career decision that shocks her family.

Episode 5: That Little Girl From Berkeley Goes to Washington

Kamala Harris is elected to the Senate the same night that Donald Trump is elected president. The victory speech she’d planned suddenly becomes useless. Instead, she pledges to fight and quickly becomes one of the most consistently progressive voices in the Senate and a fierce questioner of Jeff Sessions, Brett Kavanaugh and others.

Episode 6: I’m Speaking

After a failed presidential campaign during which she clashed with Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, Kamala Harris returns to Washington in time for the impeachment trial, then becomes a front-runner herself as the most likely choice to become Biden’s running mate. He invites her to join the ticket in August, and a moment from her debate with Vice President Mike Pence goes viral when she sternly refuses to let him interrupt her.

WHY: Harris was raised in Berkeley by civil rights activists and became politically active during anti-Apartheid protests at Howard University. Then she turned a career as a prosecutor into being one of the most progressive members of the Senate. She is the first Black woman and first South Asian person on a major-party presidential ticket. But who is she? Cop or progressive? Berkeley radical or Beltway insider?

WHEN: Available Monday, October 26