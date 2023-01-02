CHATTANOOGA, TN, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’ve been knocked down and need a little help to achieve your goals, this may be an opportunity for you or the community you represent. A new organization, “Just One More Foundation,” aims to give people the help they need to begin again. The foundation opened its first grant cycle January 1, 2023 for individuals and nonprofits.

The foundation will award grants to people across the United States who have a constructive plan to overcome their obstacles and need support as they put in the hard work. The foundation’s funding priorities are: mental health, addiction, health care and education. All of these causes are dear to founder Richard Rogers’ heart. He’s a true believer in second chances.

Rogers has had his share of them. He owns the US Stove Company. He and his brother Steve helped rescue the company that’s been in his family for generations, from the brink of bankruptcy to give it a second chance. Rogers’ personal game changer was a lightning strike that almost took his life.

“I sat in the bed and prayed,” says Rogers. “It was I don’t want to live for me; if you’ll give me one more chance, I want to help others… here it is 25 years later and I’m just getting the chance to honor my promise and my prayer.”

Rogers’ foundation’s mission is to inspire hope and provide opportunity to individuals who have experienced hardships and the organizations that serve them. This can include anything from someone who is getting back on their feet after having drug issues and they want to give back through what they do, to a nonprofit that serves the substance use or mental health community through advocacy or services.

For information on how to apply for a grant, go to our website: JustOneMoreFoundation.org and click on “Grants.” Tell us your story, your “why.” The grant application deadline is March 31, 2023.

Our motto is we can’t save the world, but we can help out. And this is our way of giving back.

The Just One More Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about us, go to our website: JustOneMoreFoundation.org and to cover this and hear more of our founder’s amazing story of second chances, please contact me, Daryn Kagan, Daryn@justonemorefoundation.org .

