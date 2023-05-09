New Poetry & Short Story Collection From Palmetto Publishing

My Unspoken Thoughts and Emotions cover

Charleston, SC, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delve into a collection of poetry that captures every aspect of life experience from a unique author with a decisive voice

Author Elizabeth Rehemma, a native Kenyan who grew up in the U.S., shares a vulnerable collection of poems in her debut poetry book, My Unspoken Thoughts and Emotions.

With vivid and descriptive language, Elizabeth captures the essence and heartbreak of abusive relationships along with the essence and joy of healthy relationships.

“The main idea is essentially the experiences I have lived through, overcome, and enjoyed, in my life so far.”

Through her poems, the author uses gorgeous prose to weave nuanced emotions into lyrical stanzas. Adult readers who enjoy poetry and short stories will resonate with the vast array of feelings and experiences presented.

“[What distinguishes] my book from others in its genre is that some of my poems are like short stories on their own.”

Adult readers of all ages can find great comfort and encouragement in discovering that their own unspoken thoughts and emotions are deeply understood.

My Unspoken Thoughts and Emotions is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @elizabethrehemma

About the Author:

Elizabeth Rehemma was born in Kenya and grew up in the United States. She currently resides in California. Elizabeth’s hobbies include playing the piano.

Attachment

My Unspoken Thoughts and Emotions

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com