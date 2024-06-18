EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump reacted Tuesday to the broad daylight rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York, telling Fox News Digital that the attack is “unthinkable” and “should never have happened,” while warning that the “Biden migrant” crisis will get “far worse” unless he is elected president in November.

An illegal Ecuadorian immigrant is currently in NYPD custody after attacking two 13-year-old children in broa

[Read Full story at source]