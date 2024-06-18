EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump reacted Tuesday to the broad daylight rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York, telling Fox News Digital that the attack is “unthinkable” and “should never have happened,” while warning that the “Biden migrant” crisis will get “far worse” unless he is elected president in November.
An illegal Ecuadorian immigrant is currently in NYPD custody after attacking two 13-year-old children in broa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vulnerable Dem senator lashes out at GOP press release by boasting about all the vehicles he owns - June 18, 2024
- Senate GOP to stop Dem attempt to ban bump stocks after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule - June 18, 2024
- Biden offers ‘condolences’ but no solution after latest illegal immigrant murder allegation - June 18, 2024