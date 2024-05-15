Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is warning students that “support for freedom of speech is declining” — especially on American college campuses.
Alito made the remark over the weekend during a commencement speech at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. Anti-Israel protests have been rocking college campuses nationwide.
“Right now in the world outside this beautiful campus, troubled waters are slamming against some of our most fundamenta
