Justice Department demands documents from ‘sanctuary cities’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday escalated its battle with “sanctuary cities” that protect illegal immigrants from deportation, demanding documents on whether local law enforcement agencies are illegally withholding information from U.S. immigration authorities.
