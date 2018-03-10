Justice Department files regulation to ban ‘bump stocks’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice formally submitted a regulation on Saturday to ban “bump stocks,” a modification to high-capacity rifles that lets them fire like an automatic weapon.
