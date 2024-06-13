The Justice Department announced Thursday that police in Phoenix have been engaging in conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law by using “excessive force” and discriminating against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, among other actions.
A “comprehensive investigation” into the Phoenix Police Department has uncovered that it and the city “unlawfully detain, cite, and arrest people experiencing homelessness and unlawfully dispose of
