The Justice Department announces an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors and stifles innovation.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Gardening bloomed during the pandemic, now garden centers want to keep interest up - April 13, 2024
- Justice Department hits Apple with sweeping antitrust suit alleging illegal monopoly - April 13, 2024
- McDonald’s suffers system outages worldwide - April 12, 2024