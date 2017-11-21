BOSTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has threatened to sue Harvard University to force it to turn over documents as it investigates whether the Ivy League school’s admission policies violate civil rights laws.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department pushes Harvard on admissions policies - November 21, 2017
- Republican-appointed judge to hear AT&T lawsuit, Time Warner shares rise - November 21, 2017
- Arm found near Copenhagen could relate to submarine case: Danish police - November 21, 2017