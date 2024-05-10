The Justice Department faced criticism on Friday for pushing back on a federal court’s order to expedite the timeline for determining whether recordings of President Biden’s interviews with then-Special Counsel Robert Hur should be released.
The situation developed after advocacy groups filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the recording last month.
The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, as well as Judicial Watch and CNN, all filed request
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)