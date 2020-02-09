The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump ally in the Senate said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department receiving information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator - February 9, 2020
- Amazon pulls out of major Barcelona telecoms conference over coronavirus - February 9, 2020
- U.S. Justice Department receiving information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator - February 9, 2020