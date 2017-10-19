Justin Lambeth Joins NatureSweet, LTD. Leadership Team

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAN ANTONIO – October 19, 2017 – NatureSweet® Tomatoes today announced the addition of Justin Lambeth as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new executive-level role, Lambeth is responsible for the commercial strategy of the company and activities related to marketing, sales, product development, and customer service to drive business growth and market share. He will report directly to CEO and President Bryant Ambelang.

Lambeth was founder and principal of The Lambeth Group LLC, a strategic marketing and innovation consultancy. His background includes extensive experience leading global, multi-billion-dollar brands at PepsiCo, H.J. Heinz, and Nabisco where he delivered sustainable results, revitalized iconic brands, and built organizational capacity.

“I am thrilled to be joining NatureSweet, where I believe possibilities are limitless,” said Lambeth. “I look forward to working on the continued focus of innovation and execution that the industry depends on the company for. I’m amazed at the opportunities that lie ahead for the fresh tomatoes and produce.”

Previously, Lambeth served as Chief Marketing Officer at Quaker where he modernized a 137-year-old brand that had lost relevancy and helped tripled sales from innovation. While at Frito-Lay, Lambeth led the transformation to change Lay’s perception from an irresistible, guilty indulgence to a permissible pleasure made of simple ingredients. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Make-a-Wish Foundation of North Texas and co-chaired the Frito-Lay United Way Campaign raising $1.3 Million for North Texas communities.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Justin as leader of our commercial team,” said NatureSweet CEO and President Bryant Ambelang. “He brings a wealth of experience to help guide us through this exciting time of tremendous growth in the produce industry. He not only adds a new dimension to marketing and sales, but will help to broaden the perspective of the entire leadership team.”

About NatureSweet, LTD.

NatureSweet® is the leading grower of the best-tasting premium fresh tomatoes in North America. NatureSweet provides consumers with “Tomatoes Raised Right” which begins with choosing the best seeds. From there, more than 9,000 full-time associates cultivate then handpick the vine-ripened tomatoes in sustainable greenhouses, ensuring premium freshness and sweetness. The only tomatoes that guarantee consistent, superior taste year-round, NatureSweet tomatoes are sold at major grocers, mass retailers and club stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which it operates. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts™, Glorys®, Jubilees™ , Eclipses™, and Constellation™ are trademarks of NatureSweet, Ltd.

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cae63d08-a93e-4fd5-a222-71436deea318

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c78515a0-36b7-4825-ad2f-05a339dd45c9

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25cb318a-a2a7-4d9d-8636-f5f38a6cf0a8

CONTACT: Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-520 [email protected]